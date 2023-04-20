Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,421 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Enovix worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enovix by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Enovix by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENVX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Enovix Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.25. 2,749,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,494,307. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enovix

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 65,134 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 65,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,446,681.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,496,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 174,590 shares of company stock worth $1,818,054 in the last ninety days. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enovix Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

