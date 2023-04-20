Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.51% of Resources Connection worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Resources Connection by 483.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 21.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 38.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 237.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Resources Connection Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

RGP traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.28. 33,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,073. The company has a market cap of $513.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $23.18.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.