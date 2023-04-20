Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 5,805 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the quarter. Livent makes up 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.15% of Livent worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after buying an additional 1,812,971 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after buying an additional 421,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,606,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,824,000 after buying an additional 316,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,031,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,915,000 after buying an additional 107,573 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTHM stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 913,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,969. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $36.38.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.28 million. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. Livent’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.85.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

