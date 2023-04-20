Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 78,974 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78,974 shares during the period. Sterling Infrastructure accounts for approximately 1.6% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.34. 19,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $448.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STRL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $164,960.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,844.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,844.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $200,780.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,631,074.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,872 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,554 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

