Ethereum Price Down 1.5% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $237.71 billion and approximately $11.55 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,973.88 or 0.06862688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00066825 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020532 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00041089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00021534 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002938 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,428,890 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.