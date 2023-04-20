ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) Trading Down 0.8%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.41. Approximately 2,674 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06.
