Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.49. 715,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,020,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EB. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Eventbrite Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Institutional Trading of Eventbrite

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $71.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.81 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 34.62% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,010,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,705,000 after purchasing an additional 685,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,747,000 after acquiring an additional 781,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after acquiring an additional 110,587 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,834,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,582,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 40,305 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Featured Articles

