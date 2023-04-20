EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

EVER has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote Stock Down 0.9 %

EVER opened at $7.91 on Monday. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $257.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 10,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $129,121.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 163,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,627.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,995 shares of company stock worth $167,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 86.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 547,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 254,074 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 21.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $1,792,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.