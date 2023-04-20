Extreme Networks’ (EXTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EXTR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

EXTR stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $318.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $380,005.56. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $380,005.56. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $863,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,708,000. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 94.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 84,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

