Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $118.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.35.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $1,807,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

