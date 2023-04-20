Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

EYEN opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Eyenovia news, Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $480,000. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the second quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

