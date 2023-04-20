Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Eyenovia Stock Up 1.1 %
EYEN opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eyenovia
In other Eyenovia news, Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $480,000. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Eyenovia
About Eyenovia
Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.