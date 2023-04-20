F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FFIV. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.79.

F5 Stock Performance

F5 stock opened at $137.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.39. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.72.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that F5 will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $244,201.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,001.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,816. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in F5 by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 26.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,478,000 after acquiring an additional 52,969 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of F5 by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,743 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

