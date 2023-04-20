F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $166.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.43.

F5 Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $137.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.39. F5 has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $207.72. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that F5 will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,816. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,745,062 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $250,434,000 after purchasing an additional 95,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $182,925,000 after purchasing an additional 39,699 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,207,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $174,729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in F5 by 14.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $149,358,000 after acquiring an additional 91,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

