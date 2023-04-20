FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $229.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.57 and a 200-day moving average of $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

