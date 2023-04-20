FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.24 and last traded at $41.24. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.
The company has a market cap of $47.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00.
FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter.
FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company engaged in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.
