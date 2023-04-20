FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.24 and last traded at $41.24. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.

FFW Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $47.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00.

Get FFW alerts:

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter.

About FFW

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company engaged in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FFW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.