Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Fidelity National Financial worth $20,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 123,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 269.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 244,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of FNF traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.46. The stock had a trading volume of 220,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,576. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

