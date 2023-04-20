Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCPI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,086,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Pecaut & CO. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 113,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Price Performance

BATS:FCPI opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

