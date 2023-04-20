Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Shares Up 0.9%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75. 8,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 18,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

