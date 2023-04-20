Filecoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $227.83 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.74 or 0.00019972 BTC on major exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.41 billion and approximately $227.83 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 419,473,644 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

