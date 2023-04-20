First Community Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

First Community has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Community has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Community to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $154.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. First Community has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. First Community had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCCO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Community in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

In related news, Director Jan H. Hollar purchased 2,000 shares of First Community stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in First Community by 50.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in First Community by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 103,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 72,366 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Community in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Community by 31.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

