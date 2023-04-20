First Majestic Silver Corp. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, January 20th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$9.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.85. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$7.59 and a 52-week high of C$16.35.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$201.20 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -5.36%.

Insider Transactions at First Majestic Silver

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony purchased 3,483 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,232.44. In related news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony purchased 3,483 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,232.44. Also, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total transaction of C$71,587.08. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

