First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,500 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 186,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,102.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLIF remained flat at $27.68 during trading hours on Thursday. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

