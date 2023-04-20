First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $250.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Cowen from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

FSLR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.52.

First Solar Stock Down 0.6 %

FSLR stock opened at $218.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.29. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -519.49 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $221.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

