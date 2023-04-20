First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 38.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,104.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,253. The company has a market capitalization of $85.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $20.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

