FirstEnergy Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

NYSE:FE opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.92.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in FirstEnergy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

