Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,353,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,917,000 after purchasing an additional 653,053 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,063 shares of company stock worth $2,876,087 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

