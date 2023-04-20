Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rob Orgel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 15th, Rob Orgel sold 17,175 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $450,672.00.
  • On Monday, March 13th, Rob Orgel sold 15,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $360,150.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 17th, Rob Orgel sold 40,000 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $1,031,200.00.

Flywire Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FLYW opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FLYW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,722,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after buying an additional 624,918 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,797,000 after buying an additional 653,610 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,178,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,309,000 after buying an additional 1,358,639 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.