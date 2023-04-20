Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rob Orgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Rob Orgel sold 17,175 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $450,672.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Rob Orgel sold 15,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $360,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Rob Orgel sold 40,000 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $1,031,200.00.

Flywire Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FLYW opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLYW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,722,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after buying an additional 624,918 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,797,000 after buying an additional 653,610 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,178,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,309,000 after buying an additional 1,358,639 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

