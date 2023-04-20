Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Up 17.3% in March

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Focus Graphite Stock Performance
Shares of Focus Graphite stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. 22,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,988. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. Focus Graphite has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.59.
About Focus Graphite
