Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Up 17.3% in March

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Focus Graphite Stock Performance

Shares of Focus Graphite stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. 22,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,988. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. Focus Graphite has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.59.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Lac Knife and Lac Tetepisca. The company was founded by Gary Economo and Jeffrey York in April 5, 2001 and is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.

