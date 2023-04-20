Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.94. 68,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 70,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 16.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

