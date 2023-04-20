Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.94. 68,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 70,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98.
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
