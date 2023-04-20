Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.01

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 1.0138 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85.

Fomento Económico Mexicano has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $93.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $95.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.59). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMX. HSBC raised their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.