Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Update

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 875,700 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 694,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foresight Autonomous

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 212,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,010 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Foresight Autonomous in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

Foresight Autonomous Stock Performance

Shares of FRSX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.30. 257,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,174. Foresight Autonomous has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous shares are going to reverse split on Friday, April 21st. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 21st.

(Get Rating)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is engaged in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.