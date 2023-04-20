Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $11,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.1 %

DFS stock opened at $105.76 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $121.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average of $103.49.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.32). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.49%.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.