Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $9,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,202,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,392 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.0 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $143.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.62.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

