Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DexCom were worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,518,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,557 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in DexCom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $372,236,000 after acquiring an additional 119,780 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,080,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,895,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $154,823,000 after buying an additional 195,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,074,492 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $124.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $125.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $333,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,304 shares of company stock valued at $22,740,903. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

