Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.84 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $370.12 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.38.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.