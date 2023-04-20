Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.64 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.05% of Molina Healthcare worth $9,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 488.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $277.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

