Forsta AP Fonden Increases Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on WTW shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.85.

Shares of WTW opened at $237.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.55. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

