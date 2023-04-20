Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 20,100 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,882,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,755,000 after buying an additional 856,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,816,000 after buying an additional 792,717 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,522,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,212,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $89.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

