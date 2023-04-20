Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 29,100 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 177.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.07% of MongoDB worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $8,314,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,548,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $8,314,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,901 shares of company stock valued at $24,616,177 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $230.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.25. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.69 and a beta of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $420.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.