Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 56,500 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 838.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $712,669 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $57.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

