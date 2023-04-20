Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 56,500 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 838.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Nasdaq Price Performance
Shares of NDAQ opened at $57.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nasdaq Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.
Nasdaq Profile
Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.