Forsta AP Fonden Sells 200 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Tobam increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,355,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,664.53.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,663.16 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,691.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,498.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,443.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

