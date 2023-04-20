Forsta AP Fonden Sells 86,100 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $10,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 133,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.44.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $112.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.82. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.02%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.