Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Up 3.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.00. The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.97. 1,014,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,977,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,274 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 284,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 33,050 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 45,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.