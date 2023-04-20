Franco-Nevada Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.78 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $4.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.72. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.33% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of C$435.01 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also commented on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$205.20.

TSE FNV opened at C$204.84 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$151.07 and a one year high of C$212.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$190.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

