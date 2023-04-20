Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$222.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$204.00 to C$222.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FNV. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$207.00.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up C$2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$207.16. 73,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,291. The stock has a market cap of C$39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 27.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$151.08 and a 52 week high of C$212.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$190.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$186.03.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$435.01 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 53.33%. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5887097 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

