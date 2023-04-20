Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Shares Down 0.9%

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 6,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 156,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $298.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 124.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period.

About Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

