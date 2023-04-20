Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.95

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.95 and traded as high as $6.98. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 5,887 shares traded.

Frequency Electronics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Electronics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Frequency Electronics stock. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 0.11% of Frequency Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

Featured Stories

