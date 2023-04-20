Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Research Coverage Started at FBN Securities

Investment analysts at FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Freshworks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $133.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $95,695.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,684.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $95,695.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,684.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $73,882.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,457,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,336,941. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Freshworks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 158,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Freshworks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Freshworks by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

