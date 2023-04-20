FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Shares Down 2.7%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.01. 6,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 30,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

About FTAI Aviation

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Featured Stories

