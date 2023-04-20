FTX Token Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. FTX Token has a market cap of $627.29 million and $27.28 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00006603 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

